69 muertos en Canadá y récord de temperatura en EEUU

Extreme #heatwave is baking Northwest USA and Western Canada

Major impacts for health, ecosystems and economy

Multiple records have been broken

Lytton smashed Canadian temperature record Sunday with 46.6°C and broke it again Monday with 47.9°C

— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) June 29, 2021