Activistas animalistas bloquean el suministro a 1.300 McDonald’s de Reino Unido

Coventry site update: 11 hours in, one protest removal team has arrived. They’ve inspected our kit (with many compliments and looks of confusion) and have now gone back to their vans.

On track for another 19 hours of blockading McDonald’s, easy. #McDestruction #AnimalRebellion pic.twitter.com/zpaR7z3tbq

— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021