Al menos 13 muertos, seis de ellos niños, en una operación antiterrorista del ejército de EE UU en Siria

At least 13 people, including 6 children and 4 women, were killed in bombings and clashes that followed an airborne operation by American forces just after midnight. The airborne operation targeted a house in #Atma town on the Syrian-Turkish border in rural north #Idlib. pic.twitter.com/7FW3TF7aOS

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 3, 2022