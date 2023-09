al menos 16 civiles muertos por un bombardeo ruso

At least 16 people have been killed by Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Russian terrorists have attacked a regular market, shops, and a pharmacy, killing innocent people. The number of casualties could rise further.

Anyone in the world who is still dealing… pic.twitter.com/PRfuGih2JD

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 6, 2023