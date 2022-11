Al menos 37 víctimas mortales por la colisión de dos autobuses y un coche en Nigeria

Oh my God !!! This is an accident occur between Damaturu and maiduguri see how human being are burning inside fire. Oh God !! Please forgive us and grant us paradise for our pass mistakes and grant us to the strength part. Protect us from car accident or road accident. Amin🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/Sp9BD4qyw0

— Hassan Abdulhafis (@BOMBOY0001) November 22, 2022