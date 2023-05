Al menos 6 muertos en accidente múltiple en EE UU por una tormenta de arena

The latest from ISP: Interstate 55 remains closed in both directions between Raymond and Divernon (exits 63 and 80). Visibility remains poor because of high winds blowing dust about.

IDOT and ISP will continue to provide updated information as we get it. https://t.co/4upTWeRDn5 pic.twitter.com/lKB9j0tYv3

— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 1, 2023