Al menos seis muertos y 31 desaparecidos por deslizamiento de tierra en Georgia

Heartbreaking images from Shovi, Racha – a massive landslide caused by heavy rain devastated the resort area. The only bridge linking Shovi to the rest of Georgia got swept away, leaving locals waiting for help for hours before the choppers finally arrived. pic.twitter.com/D5pTYBuIhv

— George Melashvili 🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@geomel_ge) August 3, 2023