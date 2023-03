algunos diputados llegan a las manos por el proyecto de ley sobre agentes extranjeros

Clashes reported inside & outside Georgian parliament about proposed «foreign agents» legislation – to require organizations with 20+% funding from overseas to register as «foreign agents».

Law’s protesters point out its similarity to 🇷🇺 «foreign agents» law. Dangerous trend. pic.twitter.com/O2GIS5GqPY

