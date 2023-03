Arrestado en el Congreso de EEUU el padre de una víctima del tiroteo en un instituto de Florida en 2018

Here is @manueloliver00 being arrested for speaking out at a committee hearing. His son, Jaoquin, was shot to death in Parkland, Fl.

MANNY IS A HERO. He didn’t deserve this. The Republican Chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6jccYvesHb

— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 23, 2023