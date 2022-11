Así es el Piotr Velikiy, considerado el crucero más poderoso del mundo

Press Service of the Northern Fleet🇷🇺:

The battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy of the Northern Fleet has entered the Barents Sea, where it will conduct anti-submarine and anti-aircraft training exercises in cooperation with planes and helicopters of the Air Force and Air Defense. pic.twitter.com/ZVtRX0aEHu

— Massimo Frantarelli (@MrFrantarelli) October 24, 2022