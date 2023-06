Así es el UJ-22 Airborne, el dron en forma de ‘miniavión’ que fabrica Ucrania y que podría haberse utilizado en los ataques de Moscú

#Russia: A Ukrainian UKRJET UJ-22 UAV crashed close to the Voskresensk gas compressor station in the Kolomensky district of #Moscow Oblast.

It would’ve travelled 600km+ if launched from Ukrainian territory- possibly the deepest attempted Ukrainian drone strike of the war. pic.twitter.com/N4rSYZ6mMV

