Australia registra una temperatura ‘abrasadora’ de más de 50 grados e iguala el día más caluroso de su historia

NEW Western Australian maximum temperature record and equal National temperature record*! Onslow reached an unprecedented – 50.7°C which is a WA record and equals Australia’s hottest day set 62 years ago in Oodnadatta SA. *Data not official until quality controlled. pic.twitter.com/VfAg0SPuez

— Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) January 13, 2022