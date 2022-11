Así son las GBU-12 con las que EE UU ha respondido el último lanzamiento norcoreano: bombas ‘inteligentes’ guiadas por láser

NEW PHOTOS: In response to North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday, South Korean F-35A stealth jets dropped laser-guided GBU-12 bombs on a dummy transport erector launcher target.

The U.S. and ROK also conducted a combined attack squadron formation flight.https://t.co/el7jKAIgSq pic.twitter.com/UxzNS6u2IL

— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) November 18, 2022