bomberos ingleses captan un pequeño tornado

Here’s something you don’t see everyday! This is a dust devil from a wildfire in Brandon this afternoon.

Dust devils form when a pocket of hot air near the surface rises quickly through cooler air above it, forming an updraft. Some may say it is out of this whirl! #HereAllWeek pic.twitter.com/ugw8YW8oN4

— County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service (@CDDFRS) August 11, 2022