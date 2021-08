Cada vez más países cierran sus embajadas en Afganistán – Télam

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on Sunday called the frantic evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan President Joe Bidens Saigon moment,” and the devastating finale to a lightning fast Taliban sweep of the country very predictable. https://t.co/pMN77mTPZc pic.twitter.com/202zYQXhjT

Newsmax (@newsmax) August 15, 2021