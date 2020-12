California es el primer estado con más de 2 millones de casos de coronavirus – Télam

#COVID19 UPDATE:

– ICU capacity statewide has dropped to 1.1%

– Number of COVID+ ICU patients has doubled in 3 weeks

– Hospitalizations are up 61%

– 7-day average positivity rate is 12.6%(a slight decline)

Dont take your health for granted. Wear a mask. Stay home. Be safe.

Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 23, 2020