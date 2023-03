Camboya celebra la devolución de decenas de joyas robadas del Imperio de Angkor

Genuinely moving to see the reactions of Cambodians to the return of unique artefacts that carry such deep cultural meaning, including jewellery recently returned from the UK.

An extraordinary privilege to see these previously stolen artefacts displayed in their ancestral home. pic.twitter.com/Sr4zWP6HWd

— Dominic Williams 🇬🇧🇰🇭 (@DomWUK) March 17, 2023