Chicago tiñe de verde por sorpresa su río por el día de San Patricio

Happy St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, Chicago! ☘️

Although we didn’t gather, we were able to honor long-standing tradition by dyeing the Chicago River green, thanks to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers. If you’re heading out today, make sure to mask up and watch your distance. pic.twitter.com/UfU2GI74nC

— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 13, 2021