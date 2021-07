Con un picnic, seguidores de Assange exigieron su libertad en su cumpleaños 50 – Télam

Across from the UK’s Houses of Parliament, supporters of Julian Assange join his fianc @StellaMoris1 in celebrating the WikiLeaks publisher’s 50th birthday. Speakers blasted the ‘political prosecution’ levied against Assange and called for him to be freed from Belmarsh prison. pic.twitter.com/1nMITyAMdO

Mohamed Elmaazi (@MElmaazi) July 3, 2021