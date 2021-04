Coronavirus: nuevas restricciones en América, Europa y Asia por el avance del virus – Télam

In a few weeks, 9 in 10 adults will be eligible for the vaccine. But to get shots in arms, we need to get the word out. This morning, I met with founding members of the COVID-19 Community Corps who will do just that: encourage their communities to get vaccinated. We can do this. pic.twitter.com/BNuaNM6qAP

Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 1, 2021