Detenido el autor del brutal ataque racista contra una mujer asiática de 65 años en Nueva York

NYC: Help @NYPDHateCrimes identify this individual. They want to talk to him about the assault of a 65 y/o woman, during which anti-Asian statements were made. This occurred just before noon today, near West 43rd St & 9th Ave.

Anyone with Info ☎️ @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/40Ynpgfnjn

— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 30, 2021