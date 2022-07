Dimite el tercer ministro del gobierno de Jonhson en menos de 24 horas

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.

I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p

— Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022