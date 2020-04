Dimite la consejera escocesa de Sanidad tras saltarse dos veces el confinamiento contra el coronavirus

Hold The Front Page!

The Sun credits freelance snapper Alan MacGregor Ewing with taking the photos of Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood in the Fife. I learn he hails from Glasgow.

What is he doing in the Neuk of Fife 80 miles from home? pic.twitter.com/QAuuiQr5gd

— Grouse Beater (@Grouse_Beater) April 5, 2020