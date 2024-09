Donald Trump sorprende a sus seguidores lanzándoles tiras de pollo frito en un partido de fútbol americano

Donald Trump just arrived at the Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama v. Georgia football game and he is receiving a massive amount of support.

USA chants broke our immediately.

Contrast this with Tim Walz who was mercilessly booed at the Michigan game… pic.twitter.com/ybjbSxqSnk

— The Liberal Lampoon (@Liberal_Lampoon) September 29, 2024