Dos coches de la Policía atropellan a varios manifestantes en Nueva York

NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could‘ve killed them, &we don’t know how many they injured.

NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings.@NYCMayor these officers need to be brought to justice, not dismissed w/“internal reviews.” https://t.co/oIaBShSC1S

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020