dos muertos después de que un conductor se lanzara contra unos agentes y desatara un tiroteo

BREAKING: One of the Capitol Police officers struck by a suspect who rammed a car into a U.S. Capitol barricade has died, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says.

The suspect is dead and another officer is injured, CBS News confirms. https://t.co/ogyqBkSPdz pic.twitter.com/iOkBxHsA0k

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 2, 2021