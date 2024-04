Edificios temblando, pánico en el metro, puentes partidos… los vídeos más impactantes del terremoto en Taiwán

🇹🇼 #TAIWAN #EARTHQUAKE

🚨7.4 magnitude earthquake in eastern Taiwan, the strongest in 25 years.

🚨Multiple buildings have collapsed in eastern Taiwan, no word yet on casualties.

🚨Tsunami warnings issued in Taiwan and Okinawa, Japan and the Philippines.

🚨Internet outages…

