EE UU lanza una nueva serie de ataques contra zonas controladas por los hutíes en Yemen

At approximately 8:30 pm (Sanaa time) Jan. 17, an assessed one-way attack UAS was launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen and struck M/V Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. M/V Genco Picardy is a Marshall Islands flagged, U.S. owned and operated bulk carrier ship.

There… pic.twitter.com/kAXPaCqYxV

— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 17, 2024