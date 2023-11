EE UU mata a 13 miembros de Estado Islámico y detiene a otros 78 en operaciones en Irak y Siria en dos meses

September/October 2023 Month in Review: The Defeat ISIS Mission in Iraq and Syria

TAMPA, Fla. – United States Central Command, along with coalition and other partners, conducted a total of 79 D-ISIS operations resulting in 13 ISIS operatives killed and 78 detained.

Among those… pic.twitter.com/IPXGIGwZ48

— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 20, 2023