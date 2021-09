EEUU admitió que la retirada de Afganistán fue «un fracaso estratégico» – Télam

#GenMilley: One lesson must never be forgotten: every Soldier, Sailor, Airman and Marine who served there in Afghanistan, for 20 consecutive years, protected our country from attack by terrorists, and for that they should be forever proud, and we should be forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/Dlvc4ZDm2W

Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) September 28, 2021