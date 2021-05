El abogado que les apuntó con un fusil a manifestantes se postulará al Senado de EEUU – Télam

An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them.

I am a proven fighter against the mob

When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation Ill defend it

I will NEVER BACK DOWN

Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc

— Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021