El activista prodemocrático Joshua Wong fue condenado a 13 años de prisión – Télam

#JoshuaWong 13.5m in jail – via lawyers, its not the end of the fight. Ahead of us is another challenging battleground. Were now joining the battle in prison along with many brave protestors, less visible yet essential in the fight for democracy and freedom for HK. pic.twitter.com/1ZGmfUDf7k

Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) December 2, 2020