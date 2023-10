El componente dañino de la purpurina que ha hecho que se prohíba su venta en Europa

Ever considered how much #microplastics are used in daily products and how much end up in the environment? The #EU_REACH restriction on microplastics in products enters into force on 17/10/23. It will prevent 500K of microplastics from ending up in our environment.#ZeroPollution

— European Chemicals Agency – ECHA 🇪🇺 (@EU_ECHA) September 28, 2023