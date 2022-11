El ‘Holodomor’, la hambruna que provocó Stalin en Ucrania que mató a millones de personas y que hoy sigue levantando ampollas

I praise 🇮🇪, 🇲🇩 & 🇷🇴 decision on honoring the Holodomor 1932-1933 victims’ memory! Your recognition of the Holodomor as a genocide of 🇺🇦 people & a crime against humanity is more important than ever today. Together we restore historical justice & gain the free future of Europe!

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 24, 2022