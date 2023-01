El macabro mensaje en un dron kamikaze ruso sobre Kiev: «¡Feliz año nuevo!»

❗️Chief of the Kyiv Oblast Police Andriy Nebytov published a photo of the drone with a «greeting» shot down by Ukrainian defenders this night: «these wreckages are not at the front, where fierce battles are taking place, they are here, on the sports ground, where children play.» pic.twitter.com/C1mUI0HRiW

— Ukraine 4 Freedom (@uawarinfo) January 1, 2023