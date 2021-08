El Partido Laborista exigió la renuncia del ministro de Relaciones Exteriores británico – Télam

At a time of crisis when @DominicRaab is asked to make a call that might save lives, to the Afghan foreign minister this is inexcusable it has no defence. Govt is charged with providing security for all of us and those we are responsible for. This was a massive error of judgement https://t.co/ea7G4B0oVY

Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) August 19, 2021