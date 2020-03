El premier británico Boris Johnson y su ministro de Salud tienen coronavirus

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the governments response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020