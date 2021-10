Encuentran en una tumba «fresca y poco profunda» a Brynn Bills, la joven desaparecida en agosto en Michigan

🆘PLEASE SHARE THIS!! my cousin Brynn Bills has been missing since Aug. 1st, & was last seen in Alpena, MI. she was in a relationship until a few weeks before her disappearance. her 18th birthday was just on Aug. 12th. no one has heard from her since. please help #bringbrynnhome pic.twitter.com/oxBpEmejGh

— lex (@lexdabaddie) September 21, 2021