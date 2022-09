Escoltado por cazas, sin ocupantes visibles… Las incógnitas del «vuelo fantasma» que salió de Jerez y se estrelló en el Báltico

A Cessna 551 that was flying from Jerez was supposed to land in Cologne but the pilot didn’t answer ATC calls and the aircraft contiued to fly on autopilot in a straight line before it lost altitude and crashed into Baltic sea close to the Latvian coast https://t.co/iIVNoMNksW pic.twitter.com/klQQosArTg

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 4, 2022