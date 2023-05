Escuchas secretas, la sombra de Gadafi… El caso de corrupción que podría condenar a Sarkozy a arresto domiciliario con brazalete

🇫🇷 Nicolas Sarkozy is France’s first postwar president to be sentenced to jail.

In the most recent development, an appeals court upheld the prison sentence of three years, including two suspended, against Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling.

