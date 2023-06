espía ruso, uno de los fundadores del grupo mercenario y amante del Tercer Reich

This is the Wagner commander leading the invasion of Moscow, his name is Dmitry Utkin and is a Neo-Nazi racist.

You see him in the bottom half of the left picture with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Wagner is Putin’s creation, yet you have some Africans celebrating Neo-Nazis… pic.twitter.com/htO6r5lBuq

— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) June 24, 2023