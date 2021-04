Estados Unidos suma casi 70.000 nuevos casos de coronavirus – Télam

Our 7-day daily average for shots administered is at just under 3 million per day.

This pace is unprecedented, and we’ll continue to accelerate our vaccination program to meet the President’s goal of administering 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office. pic.twitter.com/VfPzCGVITX

White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) April 2, 2021