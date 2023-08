Esto es todo lo que se sabe de ‘Eris’, la nueva variante del coronavirus de la que alerta la OMS: ¿cuáles son sus síntomas?

New #COVID19 variant of interest: EG.5.

Formerly a variant under monitoring, WHO has now designated this a variant of interest.

There has been a steady increase in this variant’s prevalence. As of 7 August 2023, over 7000 sequences have been shared from 51 countries.

More…

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 9, 2023