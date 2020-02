Georgieva propuso como subdirectora del FMI a una economista liberiana – Télam

I am delighted to announce Antoinette Sayehs appointment as IMF Deputy Managing Directorour first IMF African DMD since 1999. Antoinettes stellar career speaks for itselfincluding her time as an outstanding Director of our Africa Dept. Welcome to my senior management team! pic.twitter.com/eY0yUKEWG3

Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) February 25, 2020