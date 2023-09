«Gracias por salvar nuestra tierra»

Klishchiivka. I thank our warriors for liberating our land.

The 80th Air Assault, 5th Assault, and the renowned 95th Air Assault brigades, as well as the National Police’s «Fury» Assault Brigade.

I thank everyone who is standing strong from Kupiansk to the left bank of Kherson! pic.twitter.com/ZkLakPhMOH

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2023