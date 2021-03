Guzmán viajará a Washington a negociar un nuevo acuerdo más flexible con el FMI – Télam

Grazie Mille to Italy for productive first G20 finance ministers/governors’ mtg! Vital to speed up vaccines, maintain lifelines, provide comprehensive support to vulnerable countries, inc. proposing SDR allocation. Need all tools for climate-resilient, digital, inclusive future. pic.twitter.com/TqQfT6Kihz

Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) February 26, 2021