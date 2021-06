India notificó cerca de 70.500 casos en un día, la cifra más baja desde abril – Télam

#IndiaFightsCorona:

📍India #COVID19 Update (As on June 14, 2021, Till 08:00 AM)

✅70,421 new cases in last 24 hrs, lowest after 74 days

✅Weekly positive rate drops to less than 5%, currently pegged at 4.54%

✅Daily positivity rate at 4.72%, less than 10% for 21 consecutive days pic.twitter.com/dOW95lBqGN

#IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 14, 2021