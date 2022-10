Irán vive una de las jornadas más duras de protestas desde la muerte de Amini

A girls’ school in Iran brought a member of the IRGC-run Basij paramilitary to speak to students. The girls welcomed the speaker by taking off their headscarves & chanting «get lost, Basiji».

