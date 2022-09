Justin Trudeau rinde un peculiar tributo a Isabel II al ritmo de Bohemian Rapsody y desata las críticas

Embarrassing doesn’t even begin to describe it. Yes, people sometimes need to let off steam. No, there’s no evidence he was drunk. But come on — he’s the Prime Minister, in a public place, on the eve of the Queen’s funeral. And this is how he behaves?https://t.co/wJgPH1ZZJX

— Andrew Coyne 🇺🇦 (@acoyne) September 19, 2022