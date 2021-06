La batalla de la India contra el ‘hongo negro’, la patología altamente mortal que ya ha causado 12.000 casos en el país

I had to remove an eye of a patient suffering from #MucorMycosis last week

Due to poor supply of Amphotericin B, the infection has today spread to his other eye, possibly his brain as well

I’m dreading having to talk to his family. Why are we being placed in such situations? https://t.co/522uBuc7XP

— Dr. Raghuraj Hegde (@raghurajs_hegde) May 30, 2021